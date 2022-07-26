SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Community Foundation of West Georgia has announced the survey results following a community-wide event, On the Table, earlier this year. A total of 435 people in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties participated in the event.
After the event, participants were sent a survey covering the topics discussed during their conversations. The survey showed that 91 percent of respondents felt an attachment to their community. The top three issues from the survey are economic Issues and poverty, education and youth development, and housing and homelessness. All of the results can be found on the Foundation’s website, cfwg.net.
People in the community now can apply for “conversation to action” mini-grants. Applicants must have participated in On the Table and must live in Carroll, Haralson, or Heard counties. Grants will be awarded in amounts up to $1,000. Applicants do not have to be a nonprofit or an organization to apply for this grant. To learn more about On the Table and the grant opportunity, go to our website cfwg.net or contact the Foundation at 770-832-1462.
On the Table’s format featured the gathering of community members of all ages, perspectives, and backgrounds for conversations in small groups. Participants had an opportunity to discuss things that they love about their community, as well as things that they wish could be better.
“These conversations are inspiring new ways to work together to make our communities stronger,” said Kim Jones, president of the Community Foundation. “On the Table provided a setting for residents to collaboratively build and maintain strong, safe and dynamic communities.”
The Community Foundation’s mission is to unleash the potential of the region, uniting people in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties to tackle persistent critical challenges and mobilizing resources to transform lives. Since its founding in 2002, the Foundation has helped individuals and organizations provide more than $104 million of support for nonprofits and community betterment initiatives. It currently holds more than $100 million in about 200 donor-advised, field of interest and designated funds.
