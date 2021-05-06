Success — Because of the hard work that everyone put in, the Adopt-A-Pet event, designed by Harvester Christian Academy’s Chick-fil-A Leader Academy in conjunction with Mary Knepp, resource coordinator for Douglas County Animal Services, was able to find homes for nine pets in the animal shelter.
This event was the Leader Academy’s “Impact Project,” which is a service project for their community that they designed and planned themselves.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter had not been able to hold any events, so the students and the shelter worked together to create an adoption day for the animals and also have tables where people could make donations for the shelter.
The event was held on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and was originally planned to be held at Bentley’s Pet Stuff, but due to the forecast of storms, last minute plans were made to move the event to the shelter and keep the donation table at Bentley’s.
Thanks to all of the volunteers, the event resulted in nine pets being adopted, 95 people attending the event, and raising awareness for the animals who need homes.
Although closed to the public during the pandemic, the shelter was able to keep their no-kill status, meaning a 90% or higher live release rate for the animals. Now, the shelter is offering walk-ins on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. without scheduled appointments. This event was rewarding, and the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy could not be more grateful to the shelter for partnering with them to bring attention to these animals in need of homes.
Harvester Christian Academy is a private school serving pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade students in Douglasville. Harvester Christian Academy’s class of 2020 has garnered over $2.4 million in college scholarships and 100% are accepted into college. With art, music, and STEM courses, competitive sports for every age, drama, physical education, over a dozen clubs, AP courses and a dual-enrollment initiative, the school carries out its mission of “training minds to lead and hearts to serve.”
— Special to The Douglas County Sentinel
