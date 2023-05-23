Leigh Crews, an English as a Second Language (ESOL) teacher at Carrollton Elementary School, is one of 60 teachers across the state to be recognized as an outstanding ESOL educator.
Mrs. Crews received the 2023 ESOL Exemplary Teacher honor that is awarded by the Georgia Department of Education. English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) is the state-funded language instruction educational program for eligible English Learners (ELs) in grades K-12 in Georgia public schools.
As an ESOL teacher, Crews focuses on developing her English Learners’ academic English proficiency to support success in school. She began her career at Carrollton City Schools in 1990 and has served at all four schools teaching ESOL. During her career, she recalls “two-schooling” four different times and serving multiple schools in one day.
Crews obtained her Master’s in Spanish/Secondary Education in 1994 from the University of West Georgia.
Outside the classroom, Crews has served as the president of the Carrollton City Schools chapter of the Georgia Association of Educators since 1996. She has also been the coordinator of the district spelling bee for years.
CES Principal Dr. Kylie Carroll said Crews is dedicated and passionate about what she does.
“Mrs. Crews is an exceptional teacher with a heart for students,” said Carroll. “She’s committed to helping English Learners succeed in the classroom and beyond. Additionally, she embraces parents and the community in her role as a seasoned and respected educator. She’s truly a gem!”
Carrollton City Schools Director of Federal Programs Ginger Harper said Crews is deserving of the recognition.
“What makes Mrs. Crews exemplary is her effort to build meaningful relationships with both her students and their families,” said Harper. “She loves her students and values how she can work with them and their families to make a difference in their lives.
Added Harper, "She has made it her mission to support students in achieving English proficiency and academic success, helping students develop social and emotional well-being, and by providing a nurturing and inclusive learning environment. Her contributions to her students, her school, and the wider community have made a lasting impact on many.”
