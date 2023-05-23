Carrollton Elementary Teacher Leigh Crews receives state honor

Carrollton Elementary School teacher Leigh Crews was recently awarded the 2023 English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Exemplary Teacher honor by the Georgia Department of Education.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Leigh Crews, an English as a Second Language (ESOL) teacher at Carrollton Elementary School, is one of 60 teachers across the state to be recognized as an outstanding ESOL educator.

Mrs. Crews received the 2023 ESOL Exemplary Teacher honor that is awarded by the Georgia Department of Education. English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) is the state-funded language instruction educational program for eligible English Learners (ELs) in grades K-12 in Georgia public schools.

