CES art teachers create school mural

Two Carrollton Elementary School art teachers created a mural together to showcase the school’s diversity and a message of love and friendship.
Amy Boehms and Airyonna Ayala worked on the mural panels for months after school, with installation occurring over the summer.
Boehms, who retired as a CES art teacher this past summer, said inspiration came from muralist and children’s book illustrator Raphael Lopez during a study of his work during Hispanic Heritage month last year.
“We introduced students to his book ‘Maybe Something Beautiful’ and encouraged them to use their voice through their art,” said Boehms. “The outcome was beautiful, inspiring, and communicated hope, friendship, and love.”
Other the other hand, Ayala said students’ interpretations were an inspiration to them, giving them the idea to create their own 24-by-8-foot mural for the school in the style of Lopez.
“Our students also contributed to the project through their own created works,” said Ayala. “We incorporated many of their ideas as we developed the design.”
Kylie Carroll, CES principal said that she is proud of all the hard work they put into this mural.
“We are incredibly proud of our mural and appreciate the time and talents of Ms. Ayala and Ms. Boehms,” said Carroll.
“They did a fantastic job depicting the magic of CES and showcasing our beautifully diverse student body.”
