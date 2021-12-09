For the second time in his career, Omar Cervantes has been named an All-American.
On Wednesday, Cervantes was named the Second Team placekicker on the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-American Football Team.
The junior from Fort Valley put together another outstanding season in the kicking game, making 15-of-19 field goal attempts, including a season-long of 46 yards. His 15 field goals in 2021 ties his own school record of 15 field goals made in a single-season, which he also accomplished in his All-American season in 2018.
For his career, Cervantes has made 40 field goals which is a UWG record, and he only trails the all-time record in the Gulf South Conference by 10 field goals.
Beyond his field goal duties, Cervantes was also a weapon on kickoffs, averaging 61.3 yards per kickoff, and recording touchbacks on 34 of 83 kickoffs. Cervantes was also 52-of-54 on PAT kicks in 2021.
The last UWG player to be named AFCA All-American was Devontae Jackson in 2018. Cervantes was on the Don Hansen All-America team as a freshman in 2018. The AFCA All-America Team is voted on by Division II coaches across the country.
Wolves land 3 Top Performers
Three UWG football standouts were named on Thursday as Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) All-Super Region Two Performers. Mechane Slade and Deontae Overstreet earned First Team honors while Omar Cervantes was the Second Team placekicker.
Slade, a senior wideout from Roswell, set the West Georgia single-season record for receptions with 78, amassing eight touchdowns and 961 yards. His receiving yards ranked third best in UWG single-season history and was third-best across the Gulf South Conference in 2021.
West Georgia's defensive First Team selection, Deontae Overstreet, led the UWG defense with 59 tackles on the year including 40 solo stops. The Tifton native had one interception, a sack, and led the league in forced fumbles with three.
On the second team, UWG was represented by Omar Cervantes. A native of Fort Valley, Cervantes knocked in 15 field goals in his junior season, setting the all-time field goals made mark in the process. Cervantes has now made 40 field goals in his career. This season, Cervantes was 15-of-19 and is one of three kickers in UWG history to make 15 field goals in a single season and the only kicker in history to accomplish that feat twice.
Three is the most All-Super Region Two honorees for UWG since the Wolves landed four in 2018. West Georgia has had at least one player on the D2CCA All-Super Region Two Team every year since 2012.
Slade and Overstreet will both advance to the national ballot with a chance to be named D2CCA All-America. The All-America teams will be released on December 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.