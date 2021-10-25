For the third time this season, Omar Cervantes garnered recognition from the Gulf South Conference, as he was named the GSC Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday by conference officials.
Cervantes has returned to the form that earned All-America status in 2018, nailing both of his field goal attempts and all four extra points against North Greenville this past weekend. He was good from 30 yards out in the first quarter, then moved back to a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter. He has been a weapon on kickoffs throughout the year and continued that Saturday with five of his seven kickoffs ending with a touchback.
For the season, Cervantes is 11-of-14 on field goal attempts this season with two field goals of more than 40 yards. His longest came against Morehouse, when he nailed a 46-yarder and he added a 45-yard field goal against West Alabama. He has had 57 kickoffs this season and has put 21 into the end zone for a touchback, including 12 in the past three weeks. Only one has gone out of bounds, with that one coming in the 16 mph winds in Pensacola last weekend.
This is the sixth award of Cervantes' career at UWG and the third this season. He and the Wolves will head south this week to take on 2nd-ranked Valdosta State in the annual Battle for the Peach Basket.
