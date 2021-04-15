Central's Edge COVID story could end at No. 1

With so many stories out there of COVID-19 recovery, there’s no way of saying that one recuperation out-does any other.
But there’s one good candidate for the top of the list: a youngster who went from a hospital bed in February to a championship podium in May.
Central High’s Kameron Edge is working hard each day to write that ending, and even if it doesn’t happen — the podium part — later this year, he has two more representing the Lions athletic program still to go.
At the onset of February, The Times-Georgian documented how the coronavirus brought a severe case of perpetual nausea and high fever to the sophomore who was a part of Central High’s basketball season and coming off playing linebacker and wide receiver on the football team.
For a whole weekend, Edge was under internal attack in his gastrointestinal system resulting in his admission to Tanner Medical Center’s emergency room the following Monday morning. Sleep was impossible until things turned for the better the next day.
The Edge family heard from doctors that this was the most severe virus-related case for a teenager they had seen. Kameron was dehydrated and was on continuous IV fluids, nausea medication and fever reducing medication. The family said that fever went over 102 degrees F. He was also experiencing high creatinine levels, which can affect kidney function.
But it all fortunately came to an end before the next weekend, and Kameron eventually returned to both the classroom and athletic field. On the Central High track and field team, he is developing into a GHSA state contender in Class 4A, with his strongest event so far proving to be the high jump.
“Just a little setback,” said Edge. “I’m still working to get back where I was. Wasn’t able to walk; lost too much muscle.”
Edge got back with his trainer to re-learn all of those basics plus the techniques and timing needed in track jumping.
“Got my mind back straight,” he said.
At the Bremen Relays on April 1, Edge won the high jump at 6 feet, 1 inch, but his Central coach Jasper Harvey said Edge could have cleared more distance off the ground.
“He had a long road ahead of him,” said Harvey, who is preparing the entire Lions team for the Region 7-4A championships that begin April 19 at Southeast Whitfield High in Dalton. “He was still in basketball season when it all happened. He lost 20 pounds. That’s a lot for a kid who’s pure muscle. It was a long road for him to gain it all back.”
For track and field season, it was not only a long road, but a slow road. In track, one student-athlete can only do four events per meet, but Edge practices much more on a regular basis. He does all the other jumping events — long and triple — and sprints 100 and 200 meters in addition to joining the sprint relay.
“You talk about an athlete we are happy to get back, it’s definitely him,” said Harvey. “When he was hurt by the COVID, that kind of shocked our track world. When he was able to come back, we baby stepped him.”
At the Rome Relays March 6, Edge did the high jump at 5-10, the triple jump at 41-6, the long jump at 18-4.5, and ran the 200 in 23.95 seconds. The 6-1 high jump from Bremen is officially his personal record; 41.65 is his best in the triple and 18-9 in the long. The long jump, Harvey said, is a new event Edge picked up this spring and has a lot of room to improve on his form.
“When you talk about those type of numbers, he’s tops in the state in 4A,” said Harvey.
At the moment, the best recorded high jump in any meet for the 4A classification is 6-3. Harvey said the conditions in Bremen at the relays were windy and hard for Edge to get going at his best. The coach would like to see a warm, sunny day at region and a leap of 6-4.
Edge himself is just focused on the preparation. When he was in the hospital, it was all about getting better, then getting back to competing.
“Very out of it,” he said about the whole ordeal.
“[The state meet] would be huge coming off a five-day stint in the hospital,” said Harvey. “To come back and win state in high jump. That would be awesome for him. It would be awesome for us as well. For his psyche, as far as saying I was in the hospital, lost 20 pounds during COVID, was able to bounce back and complete my ultimate goal.”
That not only requires a strong region showing, but getting through a four-region sectional qualifier as well.
The “all-muscle” comment wasn’t an exaggeration once one gets in close proximity to this Lion.
“He’s dedicated in the weight room,” said Harvey. “He’s up to 300 (pounds) in power cleans. Bench, he’s at 260. And squats, 405. Only a sophomore. We’re looking for big gains out of him this summer for football.”
