SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Centralhatchee Public Library is proud to announce a new partnership with public broadcasting television station WETA and the PBS to bring you “Iconic America Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein”.
ICONIC AMERICA: OUR SYMBOLS AND STORIES is an 8-part documentary series that launched on PBS in April, of this year. While examining the history of America through some of its most iconic symbols, objects and places, the series digs deep into each symbol’s history and how its meaning has changed over time, using them as a gateway to understanding America’s past and present.
From flags and statues to revered landmarks, people live alongside and interact with history every day. In each episode, David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, acclaimed philanthropist, and lifelong student of history, explores a symbol from history.
This partnership between WETA, PBS, and the Centralhatchee Public Library allows the library to offer two big events in September. On September 5th at 5 p.m., there will be showing of “Iconic America: The Cowboy”. Following the viewing, an open discussion will be held, as well as an opportunity to create a cowboy-themed craft.
On Sept. 12 at 4 p.m., “Iconic America: The American Bald Eagle” will be presented that will include a discussion on why bald eagles are so important to American history, as well as making a bald eagle craft.
This is an exciting new partnership, one that we are happy to share with the Heard County community. Through this partnership, we hope that all of our community members will be able to experience the tangible connection between their local community and a significant part of America’s history.
The new partnership is thanks to a grant provided by WETA & PBS. Funding for the grant is provided by The Zohar Ben-Dov Family through the Luminescence Foundation.
