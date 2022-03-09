CENTRAL WRESTLING TEAM PHOTO

Central's wrestling team was named All-Academic Team for Class AAAA. Pictured in the front row from left to right are Owen Warren, Gunthar Walker, Luke Skinner, Mason Bryan, Jonathan White, Lance Paschal, Kaleb Disharoon, and Colson Hoffman. Pictured on the second row is Cam Bolton, Dylan McKnight, Jesse Shope, Austin Smith, Toby Thigpen, Butch Jenkins, and Preston Ingram. The third row is Andrew Sheffield, William White, Cameron Noland, Jackson Warren, Chandler Warren, and Quinn Ferrell. On the top row are Dustin Quick, Parker Brewer, Assistant Wrestling Coach Michael Pharis, and Head Wrestling Coach Cody Knight.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

Central High School wrestlers have scored big on the mat and in the classroom this year. The Central High School Wrestling Team was named Class AAAA All-Academic Team of the Year in the State of Georgia.

The honor was awarded based on the overall grade point average of each team member in the starting lineup. Earning high honors for the team were Lance Paschal, Kaleb Disharoon, Andrew Sheffield, and Dylan McKnight.

Wrestlers who maintained a grade point average of 4.0 or higher were given the title of All-Academic with Distinction. These students are Owen Warren, Colson Hoffman, Rafi Guevara, Cam Bolton, and William White.

Head Wrestling Coach Cody Knight said, “We want our wrestlers to have a strong presence on the mat and in the classroom. The bar has been set high in terms of expectations of how we control what is controllable."

Knight remarked, "We are hard on them, and I am overjoyed with what they have achieved. A culture is being built here. The only word I have is proud. We are extremely proud of them for working hard and continuing to push our culture forward.”

