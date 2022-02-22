The Central Lions hosted the Hampton Hornets for the first round of their boys’ state tournament. The Lions used a strong defensive performance and a 26-point game from Jojo Bell to win it 54-28 and advance to the second round.
Bell won the tip, and he came away with the first score of the game with a three from the right wing. On the following Hampton possession, Bell had a steal at midcourt and a layup, and the Lions went up 5-0 less than a minute and a half into the game. Hampton responded, though, as Alexander Beauvais hit a three from his own right wing, and Jeremy Bernard found a jumper in the lane to tie it at 5-5. Bell showed his defensive game with a block off the backboard, and he followed it with another three from the left corner. Hampton’s Bernard found another jumper from the same spot in Central’s zone, and it was 8-7 Central. The Lions final two scores of the first were from Bell, as he had a pair of long two-pointers near the top of the key. Hampton added on a left wing three from Braeden Barnes, and it was 12-10.
Bernard found another jumper from the same top-left part of the lane to start the second. Then, Beauvais was left wide open in the corner for a Hampton three which made it 15-12 Hampton. Lion Jay Harding then had a tough jump shot for two and Central called a timeout. After the timeout, Jacobi Almon had an alley-oop to Bell for an almost-dunk. Hampton got a score over the rim, and it was 17-16, and Hampton regained the lead.
The next few moments were a series of defensive stands by both teams until Almon had another assist to Bell straight down the lane, and Josh Lopes had a strong score at the block. It was 20-17 Lions, and the Hornets called a timeout.
Brian Bain threw down a bank shot after the timeout, and Almon dished another assist to Lopes for another Central score. Central’s Harding capped it off with a score off an errant Hampton pass, and it was 26-18 at the half.
Central struggled with Hampton’s 1-2-2 defense for the first couple minutes of the second half, but the Lions’ 1-3-1 defensive attack was perhaps even more effective, as they held Hampton scoreless for the first six minutes of the third. Bell ended the Lions’ scoring drought early with a jumper from right elbow, and he added on a free throw and a rebound score after an impressive block by Darius Haskins on the other end. It was 31-18 Central, and the Hornets called another timeout.
After another defensive stretch, Bain went on another hot streak starting with a floater down the lane. Bain then had a steal and contested layup score and a free throw off another score Hampton’s Barnes had a three from the right wing to finally break a six-minute scoreless streak for the Hornets. Before that score, it had been a 10-0 run for Central.
Isaiah Goodman for the Hornets had a score over the rim, but Central’s Haskin erased the difference with a bank shot at the buzzer. It was 38-23 Lions going into the final period.
Central kept the momentum in their favor with a Haskin assist to Bell at the seven-minute mark. Edmond followed with a layup over the front of the rim for the Hornets, but then Central went on another 10-0 run including scores from Bain, Bell, and Lopes.
After this stretch, it was 50-25 with two and a half minutes left. The Lions added on four more points compared to a single score from the Hornets, and Maxx Williamson picked off a Hornet pass to close the game out for Central.
The Lions will advance to the second round of the state tournament.
Central was led by Jojo Bell with a 26-point performance, and Brian Bain had a solid 13-point game to lead the Lions to a win.
