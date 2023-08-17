FRANKLIN — The Central Lions walked away with a 5-2 win on Tuesday, defeating the three-time defending state champion Heard County Braves in a battle of the number-one ranked teams in class 4A and class A-DI, according to the Coaches Box Georgia poll.

Anna McMahan led Central’s offense in the win, earning two hits and one run batted in on three at-bats. Pitcher Alexis Warren and shortstop Emma Shoemaker also both had one recorded RBI each on the night.