FRANKLIN — The Central Lions walked away with a 5-2 win on Tuesday, defeating the three-time defending state champion Heard County Braves in a battle of the number-one ranked teams in class 4A and class A-DI, according to the Coaches Box Georgia poll.
Anna McMahan led Central’s offense in the win, earning two hits and one run batted in on three at-bats. Pitcher Alexis Warren and shortstop Emma Shoemaker also both had one recorded RBI each on the night.
Along with knocking in a run, Warren also earned the win in the pitchers’ circle Tuesday night, tossing a full seven innings, surrendering two earned runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking two.
Auna Brice got the start for Heard County and took the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out six Central batters. Lily Rae Fulford pitched the final inning in relief.
After a scoreless first two innings, Central broke the game open in the top of the third inning, scoring three runs. Shoemaker hit an RBI double to start the scoring, and two more runners scored shortly after, as Warren reached first base on an error.
Batting in the next half inning, Heard County’s Brailey Watkins led off with a fly-ball double to right field, and a ground out by Hailey Toney sent Watkins home for the Lady Braves’ first score of the night.
Heard County loaded the bases with three consecutive singles after this point, but the inning ended with all three runners stranded on a strikeout and a fly out.
Up 3-1, it took Central until the sixth and seventh innings to add to their lead, scoring one run in each frame thanks to an RBI single by McMahan and a tag-up run scored by Shoemaker.
With one out in the seventh, Heard County’s Aubree Ussery hit an RBI double to center field to cut Central’s lead back to 5-2, but the Braves were unable to rally the rest of the way back, and two ground outs ended the game.
Heard County (3-2) also fell to East Coweta, 10-4, on Wednesday. They have two games scheduled at home this Saturday, against Jeff Davis at 11 a.m. and Mount Vernon at 3 p.m.
Central (4-3) will jump into region play the beginning of next week at Heritage of Ringgold on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
