ROCKMART, Ga. — Central High School’s volleyball team went undefeated on Saturday to win the gold bracket of Rockmart High School’s “At the Rock” tournament.
The team overcame a lot and came together for the win,” said head coach Chris Smith. “We had some girls playing out of position due to players who were out, and they stepped up in a very big way.”
The coach continued, “Kamry McEwen and Claudia outsmarted their defenders at the net while setters Elissa Robison and Cortney [Hall] took care of the ball and put it where we needed it for success.”
Assistant coach Britney Mount also noted that libero Ava Donaldson had a standout performance in the tournament, as well.
This year marks the third year in a row that Central has won the tournament. The Lady Lions had a record in the tournament of 4-0-1, with a tie against Murray County in the pool-play rounds.
Central started the tournament with two 2-0 wins over Cass and Unity Christian, respectively. Against Cass, the Lions won 25-12 in set one and 25-16 in set two. Against Unity Christian, it was a similar story at scores of 25-10 and 25-16.
Murray County posed perhaps the greatest challenge for the Lions in the tournament. Central took set one 25-17, but in set two, they fell behind and Murray County earned a narrow 25-21 win for the two-set tie that stayed that way due to the nature of the tournament.
The next two matches in the semi-finals and finals were both hard-fought three-set, 2-1 victories for the Lady Lions.
Central started off this stretch against the Sonoraville Phoenix. Central took the first set 25-18, but they did not reach double digits in the second set, falling 25-9 to force set three. There, Central reached 15 first for the 15-10 win to move onto the final match.
There, the Lions faced the Rome Wolves out of class 6A, who had a season record going into the match of 10-3-2, defeating Cedartown, Rockmart and Bremen before facing Central.
The matchup was nearly as close as it could be. Central took the first set, 25-16, and Rome took set two in a nail biter, 25-22. Just two points separated the winner, as Central won set three to win the tournament, 15-13.
