The Central Lions and Villa Rica Wildcats met on Saturday for their second meeting of the season.
Villa Rica broke away and held onto their lead in the girls’ game for a 54-33 win, while Central’s boys broke away late in the fourth to win 55-47.
Girls
It was a close game at the half, with Villa Rica up by just three points, 18-15, but a 14-point second half by Kiyah Swint helped to propel the Lady Wildcats to a 54-33 win.
Through the first two minutes of the action, the game was tied 2-2. Central’s Kamry McEwen broke open the scoring with a quick inside score, and Gracie Byford responded with Villa Rica’s first points of the game.
After that point, the Lady Wildcats went on a 7-0 run, highlighted by a steal and score by Amiya Frazier. Frazier led Villa Rica with 17 points in the win.
Central’s Allie Edwards had the last basket of the first quarter, but Villa Rica was still up 9-4 going into the second.
The first two minutes of the second quarter went scoreless until Villa Rica’s Kendall Ward broke things open with a free throw. But Central went on to outscore Villa Rica 11-9 in the second quarter, led by McEwen who had five points in the stretch.
The third quarter was when Villa Rica broke away. Despite another scoreless first two minutes for both teams, the Wildcats went on an 13-2 run that put them up 31-17.
Central put together a few scores after this run, including an and-one score by Riley Rainwater, but a layup by Swint near the end of the quarter again stretched Villa Rica’s lead to double digits, 36-25, heading into the final period.
Villa Rica again put up 18 points in the fourth quarter compared to eight for Central. All of Central’s fourth-quarter points came in the first two minutes, and Villa Rica took over the rest of the way.
A jump shot for Swint was the final basket of the game, and Villa Rica cruised. With the win, the Lady Wildcats have swept this year’s home-and-away series with Central, the first game being a 56-52 Wildcat win.
Boys
Villa Rica and Central’s boys met earlier this year, and Villa Rica won 53-50 in a nail biter. Saturday’s game was another close contest, but a 12-4 run by the Central in the final stretch of the fourth put the game out of reach for the Wildcats.
Max Young led Central in the win with 15 points, including a pair of three pointers. Jatavius Shivers put up a total of 23 points inside to lead the way for Villa Rica, but it was not enough to get past their Carroll-County rivals.
To start the game, J.T. Dumas and Shivers combined for Villa Rica’s first seven points, five of which came from foul shots. Villa Rica held onto a 7-6 lead for few minutes until Young hit a three off an inbound to put Central up 9-7.
Shivers then put up a pair of baskets from the post, and after an Isaiah West free throw for Central, Villa Rica had a narrow 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter, however, belonged to the Lions. Sparked by a quick basket by Messiah Boykin and a three pointer by Caleb Whitlock, Central went on a 9-0 run through the first two-and-a-half minutes of the period.
Dumas for Villa Rica hit a buzzer-beater three pointer to end the second quarter, but Central still held onto a 30-26 advantage going into the break.
But the tide turned once again late in the third quarter, and this time it was Villa Rica’s turn to hold the lead. Central was up 34-31 when Shivers knocked down a pair of free throws. Then, Jacarius Bailey found a short-range basket to give the Wildcats a 35-34 lead heading into an exciting fourth quarter.
At the 4:30 mark of the fourth, Shivers tied the game at 41-41. Young and Shivers exchanged two points apiece for the next stretch, and it was 43-43.
A key layup by Boykin then sparked Central’s late-fourth quarter run. The Wildcats continued to feed Shivers inside, but it was not enough to catch up, and the Lions pulled away with foul shots inside the last minute to seal the win.
