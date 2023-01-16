Jatavius Shivers

Jatavius Shivers (50, in purple) put up 23 points on Saturday, but the Central Lions came away with a 55-47. Also pictured are Central’s Jay Harding (3) and Caleb Whitlock.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The Central Lions and Villa Rica Wildcats met on Saturday for their second meeting of the season.

Villa Rica broke away and held onto their lead in the girls’ game for a 54-33 win, while Central’s boys broke away late in the fourth to win 55-47.

Trending Videos