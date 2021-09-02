The Central Lady Lions entered the week ranked No. 1 in the most recent Class AAAA poll.
Central’s high marks come after a 9-0 overall start and a 3-0 record in region play.
The Lady Lions have put together dominating performances including outscoring opponents 67-21 through their first nine games.
Central’s fast start includes scoring in double figures in four games,
The Lady Lions; double-digit victories included beating LaGrange 15-0, Tattnall Square 11-3, Newnan 12-2, and Cedartown 10-2.
They also shut out Northside 7-0.
In its most recent action, the Lions beat Cedartown in three straight games (4-2, 8-4, 10-2).
In Central’s last victory, Emma Shoemaker belted two homers and finished with five RBIs.
Ava Tyson also hit a homer.
Karley Fuller struck out nine.
Villa Rica: The Villa Rica Lady Lions are also ranked in the Class AAAAA poll, coming in at No. 12 in the MaxPreps poll.
The Lady Wildcats entered the week with a 5-1 overall record and a 4-0 region 6-AAAAA mark.
Villa Rica has outscored its opponents 64-14.
The Lady Wildcats dropped a non-region game to Newnan to open the season before winning five games in a row to start their hot streak.
In its 19-0 victory over Jackson, the game was called by mercy rule after just three innings.
The Lady Wildcats scored 15 runs in the first inning.
Oliva Wooten hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs.
Every Jackson out came in the form of a strikeout as Chole Smith struck out nine.
Bowdon: The Bowdon Lady Red Devils softball team opened the week with a 3-5 overall record.
Bowdon’s victories include region wins over Drew Charter.
In a game between rivals on Wednesday, Mt. Zion knocked off Bowdon 10-6.
Abby Todd led the offense for Mt. Zion finished with three hits and three RBIs.
Beverly Beasley and Emma Loveless each doubled.
Loveless picked up the win from the circle for the finishing with two strikeouts.
Bowdon’s Makayla Nunn doubled and drove in two RBIs. Gabby Stonecypher and also doubled for the Lady Red Devils.
Bremen: The Lady Blue Devils began the week with a 6-5 record, including a 10-8 region win against Haralson County.
Carrollton: The Lady Trojans began the week with a .500, including 6-6 overall and 2-2 in the region.
The Lady Trojans’ most recent victories came against Severance High School and Discovery Cannon, both from Colorado.
In the 13-2 win over Discovery Cannon, Kyla Harley went 4-for-4 with two RBIs.
Amira Johnson drove in five RBIs.
Audrey Lassetter hit a homer.
Pitcher Jaycie Hand struck out three.
Haralson County: The Lady Rebels entered the week with a 9-4 overall record, but was still seeking its first region win after dropping to 0-2.
Mt. Zion: The Lady Eagles moved into this week’s softball action with a 3-5 overall record and a 1-1 mark in Region 6-A action.
The Eagles are trying to break a two-game losing streak.
Temple: According to Game Changer, the Lady Tigers are 3-2 with two victories over Hiram and one over New Manchester.
Temple is off until next week when it plays Armuchee, Bremen, and Hiram.
