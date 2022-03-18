Central Carroll High School will be hosting a large soccer event this Saturday featuring some of the best high school soccer teams in the state of Georgia.
"This will be the second annual Battle of Georgia Soccer Showcase. My purpose is to showcase our beautiful facilities along with bringing the best teams in the state to play," says Central boy soccer coach Mike Townson.
It will be an all-afternoon event, starting with a 1 p.m. boys matchup between the number-one-ranked team in the state, the Columbus Blue Devils, and the Calhoun Yellow Jackets.
The next game, scheduled for 3 p.m. will be another boys game between two state-ranked teams, the number-eight Northwest Whitfield Bruins and the number-five West Laurens Raiders.
Next in the lineup of games is the third boys game at 5 p.m. This one will be between the number-five Rome Wolves and the number-nine Sprayberry Yellow Jackets.
The fourth and fifth games, scheduled for 7 and 9 p.m., will feature Central's own soccer teams, as the boys and girls both take on the Heritage Hawks. The girls are scheduled for 7 p.m., and the boys are scheduled for 9 p.m.
According to Townson, there is only a $5 entry fee for the event, and it will be held at Richards Memorial Stadium on the campus of Central High School.
