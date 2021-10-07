The high school football season has reached the halfway point for the 2021 season and playoff positioning is starting to take shape.
Although Bowdon steps out of Region 6-A competition this week, the Red Devils are in first place in Region 6-A with an undefeated record.
Carrollton returns home for its game tonight, and is currently in a four-way tie with Alexander, Rome, and South Paulding for second place in Region 5-AAAAAA.
Central tries to get back on the winning track with Region 7-AAAA home contest.
After a successful non-region slate, the Haralson County Rebels open the Region 5-AA half of the schedule tonight.
Heard and Temple play a key region contest tonight while Mt. Zion and Villa Rica attempt to keep winning streaks alive.
Here is a look at this week’s competition.
North Cobb Eagles (2-3) at Bowdon Red Devils (5-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last week: North Cobb lost to Fellowship Christian 35-14. Bowdon beat Gordon Lee 38-15.
Series Record: North Cobb leads 3-2.
What to Know: The Bowdon Red Devils step out of region action tonight to take on the visiting Eagles. The Red Devils enter the contest with a three-game winning streak that includes wins against Gordon-Lee, Trion and The Heritage School. Bowdon has outscored its opponents 185-90.
Where to find the Game: Great Classics 98.9 FM
Carrollton Trojans (5-1) at Paulding County Patriots (2-3)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Carrollton beat South Paulding 40-13. Paulding County lost to Douglas County 30-26.
Series Record: Carrollton leads 10-0.
What to Know: The Trojans and Patriots have met 10 times and the Trojans have never lost. Carrollton has put together a potent offense and a stout defense out scoring its opponents 261-121.The Trojans have won four of their last five games.
Where to find the Game: Kiss 102.7
Heritage-Ringgold Generals (3-1) at Central Lions (2-4)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Heritage beat Ringgold 57-28. Central lost Northwest Whitfield 33-27.
Series Record: Heritage leads 1-0.
What to Know: The Lions come into the game trying to snap a four-game losing streak that started with a 28-7 loss to Whitewater. Last week’s loss to Northwest Whitfield was the region opener for the Lions.
Haralson Rebels (5-1) at Callaway Cavaliers (4-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Haralson County beat Elbert County 26-21. Callaway lost to Thomas County Central 24-8.
Series Record: Callaway leads 6-1.
What to Know: Haralson County went through the non-region portion of the schedule winning five of its six games. The remaining four contests starting with tonight’s games are all region contests with the Rebels hoping to earn one of the four-playoffs spots at the end of the season. Haralson County has outscored its opponents 197-73.
Where to Find the Game: WKNG 93.7 FM
Heard Braves (4-2) at Temple Tigers (1-3)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Heard beat Central 35-20. Temple was off:
Series Record: Heard County leads 12-3.
What to Know: It will be the region opener for both teams with each team attempting to extend their winning streak to two straight games. Heard started the season with three straight wins before dropping two games. Temple lost its first three games before winning the last time out against BEST Academy.
Where to find the Game: B-92.1 FM
Gordon-Lee Trojans (3-3) at Mt. Zion Eagles (5-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Gordon-Lee lost to Bowdon 38-15. Mt. Zion beat Armuchee 28-14.
Series Record: Gordon-Lee leads 13-6.
What to Know: Both teams opened the region slate last week with the Eagles winning their third-straight game. Mt. Zion has outscored opponents 200-110.
Gordon-Lee snapped a two-game losing streak with its loss to Bowdon.
North Springs Spartans (1-5) at Villa Rica Wildcats (3-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: North Springs was off. Villa Rica beat Chapel Hill 24-20.
Series Record: Villa Rica leads 1-0
What to Know: Villa Rica opened region play last week with a victory against Chapel Hill. The Wildcats have outscored their first five opponents 134-98. Villa Rica has won three games in a row after dropping two to open the season.
