Senior swimmer Max Farmer made the history books at Central High School after earning high honors on Wednesday in the 2021 GHSA Class 4A-5A State Swimming and Diving Championships at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Farmer finished third in the 100 backstroke race (51.73) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.94) within the 4A-5A Class competition. However, his times place him first for the backstroke and second for the breaststroke in Class 4A competition, according to David Bush, the head swimming coach at Central.
Bush noted that Farmer’s races were only 10 minutes apart from one another, which he says is an incredibly difficult task to pull off.
“Max is an amazing young man with a tremendous work ethic,” Bush said. “He has steadily progressed since he joined the Central swim team in sixth grade.”
In his sophomore year, Farmer qualified for the state championship. He went on to the finals in two events his junior year. And Farmer’s hard work finally paid off on Wednesday when he became a medalist.
Farmer’s placements in the state championship make him the most accomplished and highest placing state finisher in Central’s history.
“His success comes from many trips to the pool and weekends spent in meets around the Southeast,” Bush said. “He gives a lot of credit for his success to the example set for him by his parents, Pete and Nancy Farmer, as well as his older sister Amelia.”
