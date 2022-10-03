After sweeping a two game series against Northwest Whitfield last week, Central’s softball team is set to face Heritage in a game that could very well decide who ends with the one seed in region 7-4A.
The Lady Lions faced NW Whitfield away on Tuesday and at home on Thursday. Tuesday’s matchup was over after just four innings, as Central put together 16 runs off 14 total hits on their way to a 16-3 run-rule win. Starter Karley Fuller went for three innings and Alexis Warren pitched one inning in relief.
At home on Thursday, the game took a full seven innings to decide, but Fuller pitched a shutout, allowing only two hits from the Lady Bruins, and Central walked out of that game with a 3-0 win.
With these wins, Central kept pace with Heritage of Ringgold in the race for the top of the region. Heritage has a region record of 10-1, while Central is just behind them at 9-2.
However, if Central can manage to win the final head-to-head matchup today, their region records would be the same, and Central would have the head-to-head tie breaker, as the two teams split their previous two head-to-head games.
In the Coaches Box week-eight poll, Central is ranked second in class 4A and Heritage is right behind them in third, making the game a statewide top-three matchup for the classification.
Much like Central with Fuller and Warren, Heritage is led by two talented pitchers in the likes of Kelsey Anderson and Addie Edwards. Heritage’s pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 1.37, which is nearly six runs under the national average, according to MaxPreps.
The previous two meetings between the two teams were decided by just one run, the first game spilling into extra innings.
First pitch between Heritage and Central is scheduled for today (Oct. 4) at 5:30 p.m. at Central High School.
