Karley Fuller

Central Softball swept Northwest Whitfield in a two-game series last week, and they will face Heritage in a key region matchup today at 5:30 p.m. Pictured is Karley Fuller rounding third base.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

After sweeping a two game series against Northwest Whitfield last week, Central’s softball team is set to face Heritage in a game that could very well decide who ends with the one seed in region 7-4A.

The Lady Lions faced NW Whitfield away on Tuesday and at home on Thursday. Tuesday’s matchup was over after just four innings, as Central put together 16 runs off 14 total hits on their way to a 16-3 run-rule win. Starter Karley Fuller went for three innings and Alexis Warren pitched one inning in relief.

