The Central Lions faced off against Heritage in a doubleheader on Friday with region standings on the line. After dropping the first game of the series on Tuesday, the Lions swept the Generals at scores of 5-4 and 6-3.
It was a walk-off win for Central in game one. The game was tied at 4-4 with Central batting in the bottom of the seventh when Hayden Manson grounded out, allowing the winning run to sprint home.
Heritage jumped out to an early lead in the game with two runs in both the first and the second innings. It was not until the sixth that Central tied things up, as Heritage committed an error on a hit by Blake Ivy and Jacob Muse scored.
Kellon Rollings took the win for Central. The pitcher closed up the win for the Lions, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out one and walking none. Muse started the game for Central, going six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out five.
Jonathan Glover took the loss for Heritage. The righty went two and a third innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out three and walking zero.
Armour started the game for Heritage. The right-hander surrendered three runs on four hits over four innings, striking out three.
Central tallied nine hits in the game. Caleb Griffis and Ivy all managed to have multiple hits for the Lions, and Griffis went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the team.
In game two, Central took the lead early and Heritage could not recover.
Heritage scored the first run of the game to go up 1-0, but Central got their offensive engine going in the bottom of the first with three runs. The first two came on a double by Manson, and the third was on a sacrifice fly by Asher Hamilton.
The Lions went on to score three more in the third. Hamilton and Isaiah Gray both had RBI doubles to contribute to the three-run inning. The other run came on another error by the Generals in the field.
Griffis took the win for Central. Griffis went seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out two. Heritage lost the game despite out-hitting Central Carrolton eight to seven.
For Central, it was a big game at the plate for Gray and Manson, who both collected multiple hits. Gray led the team with three hits in four at bats.
