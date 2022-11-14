Central High School Heisman Winners

Central High School seniors Emily Jones (left) and Owen Warren were selected as Heisman High School Scholarship school-level winners.

 Submitted Photo

The Heisman High School Scholarship was created in 1994 through a partnership between Wendy’s and The Heisman Trophy Trust. From its inception, the program has leveraged the reputation of the Heisman Memorial Trophy as a symbol of great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.

