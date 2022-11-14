Central High School seniors Emily Jones and Owen Warren were selected as Heisman High School Scholarship school-level winners.
The Heisman High School Scholarship was created in 1994 through a partnership between Wendy’s and The Heisman Trophy Trust. From its inception, the program has leveraged the reputation of the Heisman Memorial Trophy as a symbol of great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.
Central High School’s chosen recipients embody the Heisman symbol. Emily has been a varsity cheerleader all four (4) years in high school. As a junior she was recognized for academic honors, was awarded the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit, is a member of the National Honor Society, and was a Junior Marshal for the graduating Class of 2022.
Owen Warren is captain of the wrestling team and as a junior was named a High School All- American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the United States Marine Corps. Along with being recognized for having academic honors, Owen received the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit, is a member of National Honor Society, is president of Beta Club and was a Junior Marshal for the graduating Class of 2022.
