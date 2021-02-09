A Central High School student won’t be going to the U.S. Senate Youth Program, but that hasn’t dampened his interest in government.
Junior Johnathan “Jackson” Burns was the Carroll County Schools nominee for the program in which those selected will attend briefings and meetings with United States senators, the president, an associate justice of the Supreme Court, cabinet members, federal agency leaders, and senior members of the national media.
Burns recently learned he was not selected to be the state delegate for the program. He took the news in grace, saying that being selected out of the 15,000 county students was still an honor.
“If you think of it this way, there’s a good amount of people from the county schools, so it was a big honor to be the district nominee even if I didn’t make it to the state level,” said Burns.
Burns was selected to represent Carroll County after meeting the academic requirements and showing a great interest in politics and government.
In the seventh grade, Burns’ interest was first piqued as the 2016 presidential election raged on. In the ninth grade, he was on the student council, serving as president. In 10th grade, he studied political science in the dual enrollment at the University of West Georgia.
A Carrollton native, Burns has been in the Central Cluster his whole life and currently is fifth in his class. His ambitions don’t stop at government; he is also interested in pursuing a possible career in the medical field.
This school year, Burn was selected as the starting center on the Lions football team. In the summers, he works on his father’s chicken farm. He is also self-taught in guitar.
The Senate Youth program will allow the students chosen to work with newly elected U.S. senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. If he had received the chance, Burns said he would want to ask the senators how they got their start and were able to make their way from the community level all the way to the United States Senate.
“I really do want to get involved somehow, but I’m just not exactly sure where to start ... I think that knowing how these guys got their start and how they climbed the ladder up to that position would be really helpful,” said Burns.
