Hunter Duncan, a Central High School student, was recently selected for membership in the National Society of High School Scholars.
The society recognizes top students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Hunter has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” NSHSS Co-founder and President James Lewis said in a written statement.
“Hunter is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
After doing some extensive research on NSHSS, Hunter and his family thought seeking to join the society would be one of the best opportunities for his future.
“It made me feel great about myself academically, because I knew I was doing great," Duncan told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday. "But for others to notice me, it was nice. From what they have told us, students that are a part of this society will get the opportunity to be seen first by academic scouts.”
Duncan will be starting his junior year in the upcoming school year. In his freshman year at Central, he was inducted as a member of the senior beta club.
“I love helping people whenever I can,” said Duncan. “And in this club, we get to come together as a group and help out a lot with the school and community.”
Duncan said that he is also very passionate about football. He has played a total of six years, and is a linebacker for the Central High Lions.
“I love watching [football], playing it, and just everything about it.”
Academically, Duncan said he strives to be the best version of himself. His parents are his number one supporters, pushing him to go above and beyond his expectations. Duncan also noted that being attentive has done him justice.
“I take almost all AP classes,” said Duncan. “To me, they are not that hard. Most people say that it is, but to me it’s all about paying attention, which a lot of students don’t.
“When I’m at school I like to be very focused, and eliminate all distractions, and pay very close attention to what I’m supposed to.”
According to Duncan’s mom, Candi Duncan, schooling comes “natural to him.” She said, the first rule in their house is that academics comes before anything.
“Me and his dad both passed school, don’t get me wrong,” said Candi. “But, we only did enough just to get by. Hunter, on the other hand, does not study yet does well.
“I know that sounds bad to say, but it’s true. It’s like it just comes more natural to him. And we always tell him, as long as you put forth the effort in school, you’ll have whatever you want in life.”
Duncan said balancing school and sports can be difficult sometimes, but it’s manageable for him.
“It’s pretty easy for the most part,” said Duncan. “It can get a little stressful sometimes, but I just push through it a lot.
“The toughest thing, is trying to maintain my grades while also worrying about how I’m going to spend my weekend.”
After graduation, Duncan plans to attend the University of Auburn. Currently, he is interested in pursuing one of two subjects, law enforcement or agriculture.
“If I pursue a degree in agriculture, I would like to start my own beef farm and grow from there, selling to different markets,” said Duncan. “If I pursue law enforcement, I would like to be a game warden.”
