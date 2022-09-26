Central softball fell to 7-2 in the region with a loss to Sonoraville this past Thursday, putting them in second place in the region behind Heritage of Ringgold.
Still, with six more region games left on the schedule including one with the first-place team, the Lady Lions still have a shot at the number-one seed when the regular season comes to an end.
Central’s two-game series with Sonoraville started out on a good note for the Lions, as they came away with a 1-0 win on Tuesday of last week at home.
In that game, Karley Fuller pitched a shutout for the Lions, allowing just three hits and racking up a whopping 12 strikeouts. Central’s only run of the night was scored on a wild pitch by Sonoraville’s Lily Holton.
Thursday’s game at Sonoraville was also a low-scoring game, and Central led 1-0 through five innings. However, a three-run homer by Kelly Green in the sixth was enough to carry the Phoenix over the Lions at a score of 3-1.
Central’s Fuller only allowed three hits through the whole game, but they all happened to be in that same sixth inning.
The Lions will continue the region gauntlet this week, with an away-and-home series against Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. The Lady Bruins are third in the region, just behind Central with a region record of 6-3.
Just a game behind, Central is still in potential position to earn the one seed in the region, with a home game against the first-place team scheduled for Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m. They will also finish their series with Northwest Whitfield that Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.