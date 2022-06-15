A pillar of Central High School’s coaching staff will be moving on to a different school this upcoming school year, as head soccer coach Mike Townson will be taking on a new role at Trinity Christian School.
“I had planned to take some time off from coaching; however, when TCS reached out to me, it felt like a great fit for me and my family,” said Townson.
“I am excited to build a soccer program in such a supportive environment.”
Townson has been at Central High School for the past six years. He has served as head soccer coach and has also recently served as the boys’ soccer chairperson for the Georgia Athletic Coaches association.
“The highlight of my career at Central was having several soccer players signing college scholarships,” Townson said. “Having a small role in ensuring their success at the next level was very meaningful.”
“I also have special memories of taking the team to the playoffs for the first time in quite awhile.”
Last season, Central’s boys varsity team went 7-9-1, just missing the state playoffs. Trinity Christian, a single A private school, went 5-12 in 2022.
In total, Townson has been in education for two decades, teaching History, Special Education, & Physical Education. 15 of those years were spent as head coach of a soccer team. He has also coached football and basketball. He brings a wealth of experience to his new position at Trinity Christian.
According to Townson, he will be serving as the Director of Soccer Operations for grades kindergarten through twelfth grade, and he will also serve as the head boys soccer coach.
At Central High School, Bryan Jackson will be taking over the duties of head boys soccer coach. Jackson has served as an assistant to Townson for the past two years.
In regards to parting from Central High School and his boys soccer team, Townson said, “I wish them the best success. Thank you to the parents and players who have been so supportive.”
