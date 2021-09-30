The Central Lady Lions softball team rolled off 24 wins in a row before a team finally found a way to beat them.
It happened Tuesday night when Heritage knocked off the Lions 10-7 as part of a doubleheader split.
Earlier in the day, the Lady Lions won 4-1.
In the 4-1 victory, Karley Fuller struck out eight.
The Lady Lions picked up RBIs from Isabella Ripati, Emma Shoemaker, Ava Tyson and Gracie McKey.
Despite the 10-7 loss, the Lady Lions offense pounded out several base hits, including a homer from Ripatti.
She finished with three RBIs.
Alexis Warren and McKey had doubles.
Emma Shoemaker had two RBIs.
Bremen keeps winning
The Lady Blue Devils extended their winning streak to eight games with 14-2 and 13-5 victories over Temple.
The Lady Blue Devils improved their record to 16-5 and 8-0.
The Lady Blue Devils have scored double figures in their four games, including a 12-5 win over Haralson County.
In the 14-2 victory over Temple, Payton Terrell struck out four and Emalee Morris three.
Terrell also had two RBIs. Ella Harrod and Zoe Cook also drove in two runs.
Carrollton beats Douglas County
The Lady Trojans improved their record to 12-10 overall on Monday with a 14-5 victory over Douglas County.
Carrollton has outscored its last two opponents 36-10 including a 22-5 win against Rome.
In the victory over Douglas County, Jaycie Hand picked up the win from the circle, striking out four.
Offensively, Kayla Harley drove in three RBIs.
Amira Johnson, Emma Osborne and Madison Rochester all doubled.
Savannah Nicholson had a triple.
Against Rome, the Lady Trojans exploded for 15 runs in the first two innings.
Two pitchers combined for the win for the Lady Trojans with Audrey Lassiter struck out three and Hand two.
Hand also drove in three runs and also doubled.
Mariah Daniel, Alaina Parks, Osborne and Nicholson had two RBIs each.
Heard County extends streak
The Braves extended their winning streak to eight games with an 11-0 victory over Haralson County.
With the win over the Lady Rebels, Heard County moved its record to 15-7 overall. Haralson County dropped to 12-8 overall.
Heard County also knocked off Villa Rica 4-3 earlier this week.
Villa Rica falls to Heard County
After the loss to Heard County, the Lady Wildcats’ record fell to 18-5.
Despite the loss to Heard County, Maddie Mcguire homered and pitcher Torres Wofford struck out eight.
The Mt. Zion Lady Eagles dropped to 6-11 overall Tuesday with an 11-2 loss to Gordon-Lee.
