Central’s Caleb Griffis selected to GHSA student-advisory committee for second time

Rising Central High School senior Caleb Griffis seems to excel in everything he does.
His busy resume includes playing both baseball and basketball for the Lions, as well as taking care of business in the classroom.
In addition to helping his school both on the court and on the baseball diamond, Griffis can add student leader to his long list of high school accomplishments.
For the second straight year, Griffis has been selected to join the Georgia High School Association student advisory committee.
It’s definitely a prestigious honor as he continues to achieve impressive accolades with only 18 students selected from the 469 GHSA member schools.
Griffis is serving on the committee for the second year in a row.
The committee includes a female and male student from each classification as well as at-large representatives.
Despite the pandemic that shut down the spring GHSA sports scene in 2020, Griffis and the rest of the student-adviser committee met last year at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in Macon.
“We were able to accomplish a lot,” he said. “Every sport was represented in the room.”
Georgia High School Association director James Hines addressed the committee and a wide variety of subjects were discussed.
“We talked about what we can do to improve sportsmanship, build a culture and just improve things when it comes to high school sports,” Griffis said about his first experience.”
According to the Georgia High School Association website, students submitted applications and were selected based on how they answered a series of questions.
The committee will continue to reach out to all students despite their race, economic background or athletic ability.
Griffis has played baseball since he was three and has a passion for the game.
Like many high school baseball players from Georgia, he was walking off the baseball diamond last year when he and his Central teammates got word the GHSA had suspended the season.
It was his father Jared, who is the Central High School principal, who delivered the gut-wrenching news.
“At first it was just going to be two weeks,” he said. “Then it kept getting extended. It was hard to watch the season get cancelled.”
As things gradually returned to normal, Griffis' passion for the game he loves grew even greater.
He approached the 2021 baseball season with plenty of enthusiasm as the Lions finished the year with a 15-14 record and a trip to the first-round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
Despite losing in the best-of-three series to Marist in a sweep, Griffis came away with plenty of memories.
“It was great to be back on the field again,” he said. “We took for granted being able to play when we lost the season to COVID.”
Like he has done since he was 3 years old, Griffis is spending the summer playing baseball.
Griffis is honing his skills as a member of the Upstate Maves travel ball team as he gears up for his final high school season in 2022.
Ultimately, he hopes to play college baseball, but he has bigger plans once he graduates.
Tops on his list is earning a master’s degree with the goal of working as a mechanical engineer.
What to Know about Caleb Griffis
School: Central
Grade: Senior
Sport: Baseball/basketball
Favorite athlete: Mookey Betts
Favorite subject in school: Math
Favorite Hobby: Hunting and fishing
Plans after high school: Playing College baseball and getting a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.