Central softball put the cherry on top of a region title on Thursday, as Leigha Adams drilled a home run to push the Lions past Cedartown in an 8-0 run-rule win.
The Lady Lions end the regular season with a 22-5 overall record and a 13-2 record in region play.
Central had fallen behind in the region race earlier in the season, as Heritage took a one-game lead after Central dropped one game to Sonoraville. But on October 4th, Central took Heritage head-to-head for the third and final time of the season and came out victorious, 2-0, with a shutout game by pitcher Karley Fuller.
This game gave the Lions the region lead, and three region wins later, Central ended the regular season as region champions.
It was senior night for the Lady Lions’ region-sealing game on Thursday, and all three seniors showed out. Fuller pitched yet another shutout game, allowing just one hit and piling up 10 strikeouts on the night, all caught by senior catcher Chelsea Jeffers.
Senior Izzy Ripatti also had a standout performance on the night, going two-for-three at the plate.
Also going two-for-three were Emma Shoemaker and the aforementioned Adams, both of which had two RBIs apiece.
Now officially with a one seed going into GHSA playoffs, Central is set to face the fourth-seed team out of 8-4A, which according to the GHSA bracket will be Cherokee Bluff.
The Lady Bears (12-14, 10-8) defeated East Hall 16-4 in region play this past Tuesday to advance to the playoffs. Last season, they were in class AAA, where they made it to the Sweet 16 and were defeated by Appling County in two games.
According to the GHSA, the number one seed in each four-team pod of the tournament will host the first round, meaning Central will play host to Hampton vs. Holy Innocents’ and their own game vs. Cherokee Bluff.
Play dates for the first round of class 4A playoffs are October 18 and 19. Game times are to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.