Central Softball Region Champs 2022

Central Softball sealed their 7-4A Region Title on Thursday with an 8-0 run-rule win over Cedartown. The Lady Lions will face Cherokee Bluff in the first round of the GHSA playoffs.

Central softball put the cherry on top of a region title on Thursday, as Leigha Adams drilled a home run to push the Lions past Cedartown in an 8-0 run-rule win.

The Lady Lions end the regular season with a 22-5 overall record and a 13-2 record in region play.

