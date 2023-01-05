Central senior pitchers Walker Altman and Sam Turner both signed to continue their careers at the college level on Wednesday, as Altman signed with Wallace Community College in Dothan, Ala., and Turner signed with Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga.
"As a coaching staff, as a school, and as a community, we're really excited for both of them," head baseball coach Riley Presnell said. "I met them when they were sophomores, and the people and players they have become over that period of time—it has been a miraculous change."
Presnell, a former assistant at Central, took over as head coach of the team in 2022 following the departure of long-time head coach Wes Shiver. Altman and Turner's signings are the first in Presnell's tenure as head coach.
"I'm most excited about playing with the people at the next level, and to grow as a person and grow as a player," Altman said regarding his signing.
He also noted that he seeks to continue his walk with Christ, and to, "branch off and live somewhere new."
When asked why he chose Wallace Community College, Altman said, "The school I'm going to is a junior college, so after two years or one year, I'll get to go to a four-year college of my choice."
He continued, "I really chose it because they're known for development and sending players to where they need to go and want to be."
When asked why he chose his particular university, Turner said, "I chose Truett McConnell because I just felt like when I went, it was an automatic fit for me and my family. The coaches were all really nice, and they just made me feel like I was at home."
Like Altman, Turner also had a focus on his spiritual journey in this next chapter, saying, "I'm excited to grow in the Lord and the Word, which is my number-one big thing I want to do."
Turner added, "I'm excited to develop as a player and to meet new people, and just get better and better every day."
Both Turner and Altman will share time on the mound in their senior seasons for the Central Lions this year. Their first regular season game is currently scheduled for February 13 at 5:55 p.m. at home against Haralson County.
"We're super excited for their senior year," Presnell concluded. "It's going to be really nice to have two bulldogs on the mound leading us through it."
