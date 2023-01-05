Altman, Turner Signing

Central High School's Walker Altman and Sam Turner both signed to play baseball at the collegiate level on Wednesday, with Altman signing to Wallace Community College and Turner signing to Truett McConnell University.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Central senior pitchers Walker Altman and Sam Turner both signed to continue their careers at the college level on Wednesday, as Altman signed with Wallace Community College in Dothan, Ala., and Turner signed with Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga.

"As a coaching staff, as a school, and as a community, we're really excited for both of them," head baseball coach Riley Presnell said. "I met them when they were sophomores, and the people and players they have become over that period of time—it has been a miraculous change."

Trending Videos