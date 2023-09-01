JR Harris

JR Harris rushed for two touchdowns and threw for one as well to lead the Lions to a 3-0 record to open the season.

 Photo by Noah Schroyer

The Central Lions went ahead early against the Hampton Hornets Friday night to move to 3-0 JR Harris took matters into his own hands in the first half running the ball in for the first two scores of the game en route to a 42-7 victory over the Hornets.

Outside of a 25 yard catch by Zyleigh Person in the first quarter that set up the first rushing touchdown by Harris for six yards, the Lions dominated once again on the ground in the first half.