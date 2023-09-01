The Central Lions went ahead early against the Hampton Hornets Friday night to move to 3-0 JR Harris took matters into his own hands in the first half running the ball in for the first two scores of the game en route to a 42-7 victory over the Hornets.
Outside of a 25 yard catch by Zyleigh Person in the first quarter that set up the first rushing touchdown by Harris for six yards, the Lions dominated once again on the ground in the first half.
Harris scored his second rushing touchdown after breaking two tackles before finally being brought down to finish his 37 yard run to give the Lions a 14-0 lead.
It took the Hornets until there was less than three minutes in the second quarter to get anything positive on the offensive side of the ball. Lionel Mann dropped back to pass from just outside his own endzone to find Dalvin Wildgoose who took it over 90 yards to bring the Hornets within just one possession.
However, Central’s Jonaz Walton had other plans as he proceeded to take the following touchdown 90 yards to once again increase the lead to 14. The Hornets could not get much going once again on offense leading to a 21-7 score at the break. The Lions managed to get the passing game established in the second half beginning with a pass to Jonah Wilson and a touchdown on fourth and goal to Manny Palmer.
The Lions defense swiftly forced a three and out and a botched punt from the Hornets set up another opportunity for the Lions offense. Harris scrambled out of the pocket on second down evading two Hornets defenders before being forced out of bounds at the 10 yard lion. On the very next play, Walton ran the ball out to the right side scoring his first rushing touchdown of the night.
On the second drive in a row, the Lions defense forced the Hornets all the way back to their own goal line leading to a punt that eventually rolled out of bounds at the 39 yard line.
With just 3:32 second left in the game, Zaylend Person rushed the ball in to bring the score to 42-7.
The Lions moved to 3-0 on the season beating Redan, Bowdon, and Hampton out scoring the three opponents 126-33. This season’s hot start is the first time the Lions have opened a season 3-0 since the 2015-2016 season.
The Lions are on the road next week against the McIntosh Chiefs who have also opened their season 3-0.
