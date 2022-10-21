Central Middle's Brock named "Teacher of the Year," Temple High's Wilson is runner-up

Lucas Brock (right), Central Middle School agriculture teacher, was announced as the 2023-24 "Carroll County Schools Teacher of the Year" Thursday night at the system's Board of Education meeting. Pictured with Brock is Amanda Wilson, business teacher at Temple High School, who was named runner-up for the prestigious honor.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS

During a meeting Thursday night that Carroll County Schools Board of Education Chairman Bryant Turner called one of the board's most meaningful and gratifying gatherings held in the school system each year, the "2023-24 Teachers of the Year" at the school systems 23 elementary, middle, and high schools, two college and career academies and "12 for Life" program were recognized.

Following the introduction of each school's honoree during a ceremony held at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, Lucas Brock, agriculture teacher at Central Middle School, was announced as the "Carroll County Schools Teacher of the Year."

