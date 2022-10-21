During a meeting Thursday night that Carroll County Schools Board of Education Chairman Bryant Turner called one of the board's most meaningful and gratifying gatherings held in the school system each year, the "2023-24 Teachers of the Year" at the school systems 23 elementary, middle, and high schools, two college and career academies and "12 for Life" program were recognized.
Following the introduction of each school's honoree during a ceremony held at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, Lucas Brock, agriculture teacher at Central Middle School, was announced as the "Carroll County Schools Teacher of the Year."
Temple High School business teacher Amanda Wilson was named runner-up for the prestigious annual award.
Brock, who is only in his fourth year of teaching, has managed to be awarded an array of distinctive honors during his brief career as a teacher. He was a National Association of Agriculture Educators "Turn the Key" winner in 2020 and earlier this year was chosen as the "Georgia Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association Outstanding Early Career Teacher of the Year."
Starting the Central Middle agriculture education program in 2019, Brock has helped students win numerous area and state competitions including Georgia FFA North Region Chapter of the Year Awards the last three years running. In 2020, FFA recognized the CMS chapter as one of the top five chapters in the nation.
Kelly Edwards who was principal at CMS through 2022 and is now principal at Central High School said he has never seen someone as driven and passionate as Brock.
“Mr. Brock has taken a newly formed middle school agricultural education program to heights well beyond anyone’s imagination in such a short time,” Edwards said.
Additionally, Edwards noted that, "He has created an atmosphere within the school where a variety of students are now interested in agricultural education. We have numerous students who have excelled in all aspects of school life due to the love and desire Mr. Brock shares for these programs.”
Amanda Wilson, the system runner-up for "Teacher of the Year," is a 15-year veteran educator. She has has chaired the business education department at THS since 2020.
“We are very proud of Mr. Brock and Mrs. Wilson, as well as each of this year’s other 24 school winners.," Superintendent Scott Cowart said.
"Mr. Brock and Mrs. Wilson represent the best of the best in Carroll County,” Cowart noted, "and wish Mr. Brock the very best as he goes on to represent 1,028 classroom teachers in our district at statewide competition. We are all pulling for him!”
Community representatives who served as judges, sponsors of the "Teacher of the Year" event, school and system representatives and board of education members attended the event as a part of the evening’s board meeting.
The competition begins each year when members of the teaching faculties at each school selects a winner to represent their school. All school winners complete a written application which is reviewed by a panel of community judges. The panel of judges selects finalists and visits their classrooms for in-person evaluations.
Finalists who were announced in September were Brock, Wilson, Lauren Cramer from Bay Springs Middle School and Anna Ellis from Sharp Creek Elementary School.
This year’s community judges were Susan Hale from Synovus; Dr. Jill Drake from the University of West Georgia and Jimmy Garrett from Midway Church.
“It was an exciting night to celebrate an amazing group of educators,” Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dr. Christi Teal said.
“We are fortunate in Carroll County to have dedicated, caring, innovative teachers who are committed to positively changing lives." Dr. Teal noted, "and their hard work is what makes the difference in the lives of students and makes our district a premier choice.”
