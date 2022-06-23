Central Middle School's highly recognized Future Farmers of America Chapter was spotlighted on Monday night during the Carroll County Schools Board of Education's monthly work session.
Of special note was the fact that the new FFA Chapter at Central Middle was recognized as one of the top five chapters in the nation through the National Chapter Award application program.
Featured during the meeting were brief presentations to the board members that were made by three Central Middle School FFA members in regard to the group's recent achievements.
Wyatt Wilson began the group's presentation by explaining the complete agricultural education model that consists of classroom instruction, supervised agricultural experience projects, and how students are afforded the opportunity to develop agricultural knowledge and leadership skills that will assist the students in achieving future success in the field of agriculture.
According to member Devin Crews, during Central Middle School's first school year as an official chapter in 2019-2020, the new organization had approximately 100 students who collectively qualified for three state Career Development Events, conducted multiple community service projects and began laying the groundwork for the future of the new student group at Central Middle School.
Crews noted that the highlight of the organization's first year of existence in 2019-2020 the Central Middle School group was recognized as one of the top 5 chapters in the nation through the National Chapter Award Application Program.
Frankie Kelly concluded the presentation by informing the BOE representatives that the Central Middle School Chapter had recently been awarded a gold rating for the FFA National Chapter Award for the third consecutive year by the Georgia FFA Association and won four out of five awards of excellence at this year's area award banquet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.