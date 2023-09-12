Central Middle School FFA Chapter wins Area 1 Chapter of the Year Award

Central Middle School’s FFA Chapter recently won the Area 1 Chapter of the Year Award for the fourth consecutive year. Pictured sitting left to right are Julianna Johnston, Rylan Hester and Sammy Pazmino. Also show standing left to right are Lucas Herman, Willow Shoemaker, Lyndi Parker, Finn Yates, Jett Fincher, Hank Pohm, Jack Long, Wyatt Wilson, Brady Veal, Colt Long, and Lucas Brock, chapter advisor.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Central Middle School’s FFA Chapter has secured the prestigious Area 1 FFA Chapter of the Year Award for the fourth consecutive year. The remarkable achievement highlights the chapter’s continued dedication to agricultural education and excellence in FFA events within the North Region FFA Association.

The Area 1 FFA Chapter of the Year Award is a coveted recognition that celebrates members’ participation in Area 1 FFA events and rewards chapters that consistently excel by fostering the most involvement and success among their members. Criteria for the award include the number of students participating in events offered through the Georgia FFA Association during the entire school year and the member’s performance in those associated events.