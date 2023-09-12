Central Middle School’s FFA Chapter has secured the prestigious Area 1 FFA Chapter of the Year Award for the fourth consecutive year. The remarkable achievement highlights the chapter’s continued dedication to agricultural education and excellence in FFA events within the North Region FFA Association.
The Area 1 FFA Chapter of the Year Award is a coveted recognition that celebrates members’ participation in Area 1 FFA events and rewards chapters that consistently excel by fostering the most involvement and success among their members. Criteria for the award include the number of students participating in events offered through the Georgia FFA Association during the entire school year and the member’s performance in those associated events.
Central Middle School FFA’s remarkable accomplishments extend beyond the Chapter of the Year Award as they were also awarded plaques and recognized for for earning the most Gold Emblems and for having the highest overall participation of all middle school chapters during the 2022-2023 school year.
The repeated success of Central Middle School’s FFA Chapter showcases the dedication of its members and advisors to fostering a thriving agricultural education environment. These accolades also reflect the chapter’s commitment to helping students develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
The Area 1 FFA Chapter of the Year Award and the accompanying plaques are well-deserved acknowledgments of Central Middle School FFA’s continued excellence in the field of agricultural education. Congratulations to Central Middle School FFA for their outstanding achievements and their commitment to shaping the future of agriculture through education and leadership development.
