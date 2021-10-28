The Carrollton Lions Club program was presented Thursday by Central Middle School FFA members Asher Ayers, Frankie Kelly, and Levi Layton who described their Chapter, its purpose and their competition successes.
The Central Chapter is a part of the National FFA Organization, a dynamic student-led youth organization that prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. It is not just for students who want to be production farmers, but also for any students who can profit from its goals.
Ayers, Kelly and Layton described how the Central Middle Chapter, in the summer of 2019, became the first middle grades agricultural education program and FFA Chapter in the Carroll County School System. It has now grown to 140 members, the largest middle school chapter in Georgia.
In their first two years under the leadership of FFA Adviser Lucas Brock, the chapter has advanced to state in nine different competitions, finishing in the top three in three of the events.
They won the 2020 Outstanding Middle School Chapter of the Year and earned four out of the top five Awards of Excellence in the North Region FFA Association. They were also recognized as one of the top five Middle School FFA Chapters in the United States through the National Middle School Models of Excellence Award Program.
In addition to the Central Middle FFA Chapter’s success, it was recently announced the Mr. Brock was awarded the 2021 Georgia Teachers Turn the Key Award from the Georgia Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association.
Although the Central Middle School Agricultural Department and FFA Chapter has only been established for two years, it is safe to say they have quickly distinguished themselves as a premiere program locally, in the state and in the U.S.
