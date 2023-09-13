Central listed as an unranked team to watch

Already ranked in the top 10 for class 4A by multiple media entities and ranked 12th in the media composite, the Central Lions were mentioned as an unranked and undefeated team to watch by Georgia High School Football Daily.
Here is what the GHSF Daily Wednesday newsletter had to say about the 4-0 Lions:
“Central (Carrollton): Ranked in three other polls, Central looks the part of a top-10 team, especially after blasting Hampton 42-7. The Lions lost that game last season. The computer Maxwell Ratings project Central will win Region 7 and reach the Class 4A quarterfinals.”
“Central also has probably the least talked-about four-star running back who matches the hype. Coming off a 1,644-yard rushing season as a freshman, Jonaz Walton has run for 538 yards in four games this year, averaging 10.8 per carry. GHSF Daily most recently ranked Central in 2015.”
Additionally from the Newspapers of West Georgia coverage area, GHSFD also listed the Douglas County Tigers as an unranked team to watch in the coming weeks.
“Douglas County: The Tigers have been ranked at times each of the past three seasons but failed to finish there. Only GHSF Daily and Maxwell don’t have Douglas County ranked. They beat McEachern 31-0 two weeks ago, avenging a 35-31 loss.”
“The current team has perhaps fewer blue-chip players than in the past, but it’s probably more street smart from its recent experiences. Quarterback Sire Hardaway is a three-year starter completing 78.2% of his passes for 281.7 yards per game.”
Central (4-0) will look to stay undefeated on the road at Northgate (3-1) this Friday.
Douglas County (3-0) will also be on the road this Friday for a chance to stay unbeaten with an in-county rivalry against the Alexander Cougars.
