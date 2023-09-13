Central listed as an unranked team to watch

Central’s Ty Brewer (21), Zyleigh Person (4) and Marshun Horton (11) celebrate during a 42-7 home win over Hampton.

 Photo by Noah Schroyer

Already ranked in the top 10 for class 4A by multiple media entities and ranked 12th in the media composite, the Central Lions were mentioned as an unranked and undefeated team to watch by Georgia High School Football Daily.

Here is what the GHSF Daily Wednesday newsletter had to say about the 4-0 Lions: