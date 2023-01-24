Central State Duals Wrestling Champs

Central High School's wrestling team defeated defending champ Lovett last Saturday to seal a 4A State Wrestling Duals Championship. 

 Photo Credit: Georgia High School Association

Last Saturday, Central High School's wrestling team was crowned state duals champion for class 4A, defeating the defending champion Lovett High School by just one point, 34-33.

"It is a blessing," said Central head wrestling coach Cody Knight. "A lot of credit is due to Lovett—they are a great program that is coached well and has some really tough kids. We were very fortunate to compete with them and pull out a win."

