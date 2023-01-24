Last Saturday, Central High School's wrestling team was crowned state duals champion for class 4A, defeating the defending champion Lovett High School by just one point, 34-33.
"It is a blessing," said Central head wrestling coach Cody Knight. "A lot of credit is due to Lovett—they are a great program that is coached well and has some really tough kids. We were very fortunate to compete with them and pull out a win."
For the elite eight duals as a whole, Central began their appearance in dominant fashion with a 63-15 win over Troup. The second round was a bit closer for the Lions, but still they earned a double-digit win over Chestatee, 46-27, setting them up for a thriller against Lovett for the title.
State duals were held at Lovett, which provided a difficult environment as the Lions attempted to seal their championship against the hosting squad.
"It was an uphill battle," said Knight. "They brought a great crowd, and it was a hostile environment. I am very proud of the kids."
In this hostile environment, everything came down to the final match. Senior wrestler Dylan McKnight needed one final pin to seal the dual match with Lovett, and that was exactly what he got.
"That is the type of thing you make up in your head when you are in elementary school. The scenario you play out with friends when you are imagining yourself as the hero," Knight remarked. "I could not be more proud of Dylan and how he performed."
McKnight is one of several wrestling athletes who are also a part of Central's football team. According to Coach Knight, eleven out of the 24 total athletes on the wrestling squad also threw on a helmet for the Lions this past Fall, several of which are starters for both programs.
In Knight's words, "Playing multiple sports helps improve athletic performance in all sports. We are excited for our guys who play multiple sports and love having them. Hopefully, they see the benefits of wrestling and will be back with us next year."
When asked which of his athletes he wanted to highlight from the championship run, Coach Knight also highlighted a freshman, Hayden Gammon.
"Hayden is a freshman that was put in a tough spot, really a no-win spot, and went out and did what needed to be done for his team," Knight said. "Hayden may not get a lot of the spotlight, but he should. He was an integral part of how the match went, and his impact cannot be diminished."
Knight says this season the team has gone through several bouts of adversity, including emotional ups and downs as well as injuries and illnesses, but he says it has been their belief in developing a culture that has helped them through it all.
Said Knight, "Good parental support, administration support, community support—these are the things that help us get through difficult times. We still have a lot of work to do to continue installing the culture we want with Central Wrestling. However, it is building and it is helpful when things are not going our way."
Fortunately for the Lions, almost everything went their way last Saturday when it mattered, and a state title is something each student, coach, parent or administrator will hold onto for a long time.
