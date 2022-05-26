Central High School will be hosting summer camps for youth sports, starting May 31 and continuing through June 29. The camps are for children ages 5-14, and the cost is $40. Participants must pay by today, May 27, in order to guarantee a camp t-shirt.
The earliest camps will be baseball, softball, tennis and football. Baseball and softball camps will be held May 31-June 2, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The first of two tennis camps will also be held May 31-June 2, but from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The football camp will be a two-day event on May 31 and June 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The next earliest camp will be for Volleyball, and it will run June 1-3 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
The soccer, wrestling and cheerleading camps will all run during the second week of June. Soccer is scheduled for June 6-8, wrestling is scheduled for June 7-8, and cheerleading is scheduled for June 8-9. All of these will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
There will be a second tennis camp near the end of June scheduled for June 20-22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The final camp of the summer will be for basketball, both girls and boys, and it is scheduled for June 27-29 from 9 a.m. to noon on each day.
The Google Form to sign up can be found on the Central Athletics Twitter page (@LionSportsCHS) or on the Central Football Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.