Duffey awarded $25K Scholarship to Berry College

Laney Duffey (left) of Central High School was recently awarded a $25,000 scholarship to Berry College. She is pictured with CHS Principal Kelly Edwards.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Central High School senior Kaley Lane "Laney" Duffey was recently awarded a $25,000 academic scholarship from Berry College where she plans to earn degree in Exercise and Sports Science on a pre-physical therapy track.

A member of the CHS Marching Pride band and involved in a variety of clubs and organizations, including National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Interact Club, Duffey has also been awarded the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit and named a Junior Marshal for the graduating Class of 2022.

