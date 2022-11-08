Central High School senior Kaley Lane "Laney" Duffey was recently awarded a $25,000 academic scholarship from Berry College where she plans to earn degree in Exercise and Sports Science on a pre-physical therapy track.
A member of the CHS Marching Pride band and involved in a variety of clubs and organizations, including National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Interact Club, Duffey has also been awarded the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit and named a Junior Marshal for the graduating Class of 2022.
