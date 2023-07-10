TAMPA, Fla. — Following two first-place finishes and a third-place finish at the USA Track and Field Region-4 Junior Olympic Championships at the University of South Florida, Central High School rising junior Parker Ferguson will be headed to national competition.
In summer competition, Ferguson runs with the West Georgia Elite Track Club, which is comprised of a number of track and field athletes from Carroll County and surrounding areas.
Ferguson, 17 years old in the 17-18 men’s age category, placed first in both the 2000-meter steeplechase as well as the 3000-meter run, while also taking third place in the 1500-meter run.
Ferguson faced tight competition in the 1500-meter run. After the first 300 meters, Ferguson was clocked in at 18th place with a time of 53.81. However, between the 300 and 700 meter marks, Ferguson jumped 15 spots into third place, where he remained for the rest of the race.
Elias Harrison of D-4 Training Group and unattached runner Kadin McAllister stayed in the top two spots for the majority of the race. Harrison overtook McAllister in the final 400-meter stretch to win the event with a time of 4:10.79.
In the steeplechase, Ferguson out-paced the other two competitors by over 20 seconds with a time of 6:42.40. Major Impact Track’s Reid Wheatly came in second at 7:03.95, and Quicksilver Track Club’s DeMarius Henderson ended in third at 7:40.13.
In the 3000 meter run, his time of 9:03.29 just edged out second place by roughly four seconds, with Kadin McAllister taking second at 9:07.89 out of six placers.
The USATF Junior Olympic Nationals will be held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, starting on July 24 and concluding on July 30 at 3 p.m.
As for Ferguson’s events, according to the USATF’s schedule, the men’s 2000m Steeplechase final is scheduled for the 24th at 11:50 a.m. and the 3000 meter run will be the 28th at 8 a.m.
The 1500 meter run’s first round will be the 27th at 9:20 a.m. with the final round being on the 30th at 8 a.m.
Live results of the events can be viewed on the MileSplit website, and live streaming of the USATF Junior Olympic Championships will be available with a subscription through the USATF website.
