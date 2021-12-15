A standout scholar-athlete at Central High School, Dylan Dunson, was recently notified of her acceptance to one of the country's most prestigious schools of higher learning, Dartmouth College.
She is the third Central student in the last two years to be accepted into an Ivy League school, a group of private universities located in New England that includes eight of the most renowned academic institutions of higher learning in the nation.
Dartmouth prepare leaders for rewarding careers in the arts and sciences, business, medicine and engineering. Dunson plans to study English and history.
Outside of the classroom, the soon-to-be Central High graduate comperes on the Lady Lions volleyball and track and field teams and is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.
Additionally, she is involved in community service activities with Jack and Jill of America.
She is the daughter of Gaye Haynes and Andre Dunson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.