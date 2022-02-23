Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) has selected graduating senior Jackson Burns of Central High School as its semifinalist for the Walter Harrison Scholarship.
Burns will compete against semifinalists from other Georgia co-ops for one of 14 scholarships.
The $1,000 scholarship can be applied to academic expenses at any accredited two or four-year university, college or vocational-technical institute in Georgia. To be eligible, students must be accepted or enrolled in an undergraduate program and complete both an application and autobiographical sketch referencing future plans.
Grade-point average, academic standing, scholastic honors and financial need are also considered when determining a student’s eligibility.
Having already completed one year of college through dual enrollment, a program that allows high school students to take college courses and receive credit, Burns is well on his way to receiving a degree in biomedical science. He plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall with hopes of becoming a doctor.
“My desire to be a doctor comes from truly wanting to help others,” Burns explained in his application. “I think a career in medicine is one of the best ways to help people by not only saving lives but also by enhancing lives and preventing illness.”
This year, 14 Walter Harrison Scholarships will be awarded to students with exemplary academic records. A scholarship committee comprised of directors, managers and key staff at Georgia’s 41 EMCs seeks to award scholarships to remarkable students who may otherwise not be able to afford college.
“I am grateful to be a semifinalist for this scholarship,” said Burns. “Being part of a large family, I feel obligated to seek resources that will help pay for college. Local scholarships are a great place to start, and I am honored to be selected by Carroll EMC.”
Created in 1985 by Georgia EMC, a trade association representing the electric cooperatives in Georgia, the Walter Harrison Scholarship program pays tribute to the late Harrison, a pioneer in the rural electricity movement and a leader at local, state and national levels. Since then, more than $236,000 has been awarded to students.
“Electric cooperatives exist to serve the community,” said Rolando Benitez, Community Relations Representative and Member Advocate for Carroll EMC. “We are so much more than a power company. Our goal is to not only keep the classroom lights and computers running, but we also want to help students financially when we can.”
Statewide winners will be announced on or before April 1.
Carroll EMC is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 52,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties.
The institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
