Central High wins state weightlifting title

Central High School's boys' weightlifting program won a team state championship in class AAAA for the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association competition.
The championships were hosted at Heard County High School last weekend.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 7:35 pm
Central High School's boys' weightlifting program won a team state championship in class AAAA for the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association competition.
The championships were hosted at Heard County High School last weekend.
Along with their overall state team championship, the Lions also had four different individual state champions in their respective weight classifications.
Jesse Shope was the state champion in the 140 weight class, Aiden Relthford was the state champion in the 170 weight class, Eric Moore was the state champion in the 180 weight class, and Caden Morehead was the state champion in the 190 weight class.
Along with their first-place finishers, the Lions also had a number of other spots taken on the podium, all the way from the unlimited weight class to the 140-pound class.
In the unlimited weight class, Ben Smith placed second and Kampris Bailey placed third. In the 245 weight class, Eli Summerville placed second and Cameron Noland placed fourth.
Moving down the weight classes, Ty Brewer placed second in the 225 weight class. In the 205 weight class, Malaki Massey placed second and Josh Johnson placed fourth.
Jerry Chandler placed third in the 190, Zaylend Person placed second in the 180, and Cam Bolton placed second in the 170.
In the 160 weight class, Wil Morris for placed second and Kameron Morehead placed third. In the 150, Owen Gordon placed third and Luke Worley placed fourth. Avery Tanner rounded out the podium placers, finishing in third in the 140 weight class.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.