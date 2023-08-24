SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
For the third consecutive year, the College Board, the nonprofit organization formed to expand and coordinate college entrance examinations, has recognized several Central High School students with the National Rural and Small Town Award through its national recognition program, Big Futures.
CHS students receiving the honor this year include Abigail Atkins, Maya Jones, Allison Haney, Gracie Warren, Annabelle Turpin, Lizzie Long, Emanuel Armira, Briana Smith, Megan Bullock, Jessi Dalton, Michelle Presley, Huck Maxwell, Isabella Jackson, Lauren Janowiak, Mary Lois Griffis, Breanna Cloninger, and Hannah Gibbs.
Briana Smith also received a second honor and was selected for the National African American Recognition Award.
College Board programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. These academic honors increase provide opportunities for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.
According to Central High Principal Kelly Edwards, each year Central High School has increased the number of students earning recognition by the College Boards’ Big Futures program.
“The credit for the increased number of students recognized goes to our teachers and students. Learning and success go hand-in-hand here at Central High School. I’m very proud of our accomplishments,” Edwards noted.
Criteria for the national awards includes having a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, scoring in the top 10% on the PSAT or SAT in their class or earning a score of 3 or higher on two or more Advanced Placement exams.
