Central High Students - National Rural and Small Town Award

Several Central High School students were recently recognized with the National Rural and Small Town Award. Pictured left to right standing in front are Abigail Atkins, Maya Jones, Allison Haney, Gracie Warren, Annabelle Turpin, Lizzie Long, Emanuel Armira, Briana Smith, and Megan Bullock. Standing behind left to right are Jessi Dalton, Michelle Presley, Huck Maxwell, Isabella Jackson, Lauren Janowiak, Mary Lois Griffis, Breanna Cloninger, and Hannah Gibbs.

 SUBMITTED

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

For the third consecutive year, the College Board, the nonprofit organization formed to expand and coordinate college entrance examinations, has recognized several Central High School students with the National Rural and Small Town Award through its national recognition program, Big Futures.