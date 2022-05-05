Central High School is set to host track sectional A for class 4A this Saturday. The meet will include athletes from Central as well as competitors from 28 other schools in class 4A.
The schools competing in the event include Bainbridge, Cairo, Carver, Cedartown, Columbus, Dougherty, Fayette County, Hampton, Hardaway, Heritage, Jordan, Kendrick, LaGrange, Luella, McDonough, Monroe, Mt. Zion (Jonesboro), North Clayton, Northwest Whitfield, Pickens, Ridgeland, Riverdale, Shaw, Southeast Whitfield, Spencer, Thomas County Central, Troup County and Westover.
Central will have a total of 17 individual entries in the men's events, as well as four men's relay teams competing in the 4x800, 4x200, 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Male individual competitors for Central will include the following: Jojo Bell, Cam Bolton, Kameron Edge, Parker Ferguson, Joe Greene, Chaz Henderson, Zion Higgins, Jack Hood, Josh Johnson, Dionte Parker, Zyleigh Person, Devin Powell, Aiden Relthford, Daelin Smith, Destin Smith, David Taylor, Matthew Trotti, Kade Turner, Juliuz Walton, Antron Wheat, Jaylen White and Jaret Williamson.
In the ladies' events, Central will have a total of 21 individuals competing, as well as relay teams in the 4x800, 4x200, 4x100 and 4x400 events.
Female individual competitors for the Lions will include Allana Adams, Janea Adams, Aliyah Ayers, Anna Ayers, Lucy Barker, Karley Bowen, Payton Bryan, Lorelei Daugherty, Dylan Dunson, Zoey Haberland, Em Jones, Aanyah Lovett, Kamry McEwen, Jessica Miller, Kayli Miller, Sarah North, Chancie Powers, Kate Shiver, Kaelyn Spratling, Lucy Wilkinson and Maci Williams.
The track will open at 8 a.m., and the meet is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. The last events of the day are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
