Central High School wins sportsmanship award

Central High School was recently presented the "2022 Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award" that is presented annually by the Georgia High School Association and sponsored by Georgia’s Electric Membership Corporations. Pictured from left to right are Central High School Principal Kelly Edwards and Carroll EMC representatives Brian Caldwell, Michael Wilburn, Russell Williams, and John Puckett.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

Central High School was recently presented the Georgia High School Association "Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award" that honors schools which exhibit exemplary sportsmanship during competitive events.

The special citation is presented annually by Georgia’s Electric Membership Corporations, including Carroll EMC.

Trending Videos