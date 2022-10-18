Central High School was recently presented the Georgia High School Association "Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award" that honors schools which exhibit exemplary sportsmanship during competitive events.
The special citation is presented annually by Georgia’s Electric Membership Corporations, including Carroll EMC.
According to the posting by Central High School, the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award program, which was introduced in 2006, reinforces the Georgia High School Association's (GHSA) philosophy that states: “Student athletes, coaches, spectators, and all others associated with high school activity programs should adhere to the fundamental values of respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility.”
Only one school in each division within each region is chosen to receive the annual award. The GHSA takes into consideration all aspects of sportsmanship during events – student athletes on the field, as well as fellow students, school staff, parents and game spectators, making the award a tribute to the entire community.
“The employees of Carroll EMC, many of whom have family members who attend Central High School and its events, join us in congratulating you on receiving this prestigious award," Brian Caldwell of Carroll EMC stated when he presented CHS Principal Mr. Kelly Edwards with the honor,.
"It speaks well of the entire community and Central Lion family," Caldwell noted.
Central High School Principal Kelly Edwards graciously accepted the third sportsmanship honor to be received in the school’s history.
