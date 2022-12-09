Central High School math teacher Lyn Johnson-Cole was recently awarded a $1,000 "Bright Ideas Grant" by Carroll EMC, continuing a string of previous grants that she has received.
Her grant was written for the purchase of a Hovercam Ultra 8 DOC camera HDMI 13 VGA Connectivity which will provide the necessary medium to allow students to see clearly and understand the graphing calculator usage. The Hovercam will be used to see calculations and graphing characteristics which are important in the honors Algebra II curriculum.
“It’s important for students to have a complete understanding of calculations and graphs in order to continue learning more progressively difficult math," Ms. Cole explained.
Carroll EMC awards "Bright Ideas Grants" to local teachers for the funding of innovative and creative educational projects for their students. Grants of up to $1,000 are presented to public school educators who teach grades pre-K through 12 for classroom-based projects in a variety of subjects.
The Carroll EMC Foundation is funded by “round-up” change from members paying their monthly power bills.
