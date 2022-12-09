Central High teacher gets $1,000 grant from Carroll EMC

Central High School math teacher Lyn Johnson-Cole (second from right) was recently awarded a $1,000 "Bright Ideas Grant" by Carroll EMC. Pictured standing left to right are CHS Principal Kelly Edwards; Carroll EMC representatives Jerome Johnston, Ryan Sammon, and Jennifer Harmon; award recipient Lyn Johnson-Cole; and Carroll EMC Trustee Nita Burns. Seated is Carroll EMC Trustee Jeffrey Vance.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Central High School math teacher Lyn Johnson-Cole was recently awarded a $1,000 "Bright Ideas Grant" by Carroll EMC, continuing a string of previous grants that she has received.

Her grant was written for the purchase of a Hovercam Ultra 8 DOC camera HDMI 13 VGA Connectivity which will provide the necessary medium to allow students to see clearly and understand the graphing calculator usage. The Hovercam will be used to see calculations and graphing characteristics which are important in the honors Algebra II curriculum.

