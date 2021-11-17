Irene Duffey presented game by Central Lions

Irene Duffey (center) was presented a commemorative game football during a special ceremony honoring her late husband, James Duffey, at Central High’s final home game recently. The “Voice of the Lions” at Lion football games since Central’s first game in 1961, Duffey, who passed away in March, served as the football program’s public address announcer until 2000. Pictured with Mrs. Duffey are Lions head football coach Darius Smiley (left) and Central High Principal Jared Griffis.

 SPECIAL TO THE THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

Central High School recently honored the memory of James Duffey, longtime public address announcer for Lions football games, who passed away in March. A game ball was presented to his wife of 66 years, Irene, and his children during a ceremony at the Lions’ final game of the season.

The name “Duffey” has been closely associated with Central High School virtually since it was established in 1959 with consolidation of the high schools in Whitesburg and Roopville. He began announcing the Lion football games in 1961 when the team initially played its home games at the old Carrollton High School located on South White Street.

He and his wife late played major roles in the expansion and revitalization of Central’s current stadium in 1987.

Duffey was a native of Carroll County, having been born in Mt. Zion. Among his several children, son Tim continues the Duffey tradition of announcing Lion football games. He lived a life of service to his community and nation, having served in the US Navy during the Korean War, as well as holding multiple positions in the Central High Athletic Booster Club, local civic organizations, and a longtime Sunday School teacher for the First Christian Church