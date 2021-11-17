Central High School recently honored the memory of James Duffey, longtime public address announcer for Lions football games, who passed away in March. A game ball was presented to his wife of 66 years, Irene, and his children during a ceremony at the Lions’ final game of the season.
The name “Duffey” has been closely associated with Central High School virtually since it was established in 1959 with consolidation of the high schools in Whitesburg and Roopville. He began announcing the Lion football games in 1961 when the team initially played its home games at the old Carrollton High School located on South White Street.
He and his wife late played major roles in the expansion and revitalization of Central’s current stadium in 1987.
Duffey was a native of Carroll County, having been born in Mt. Zion. Among his several children, son Tim continues the Duffey tradition of announcing Lion football games. He lived a life of service to his community and nation, having served in the US Navy during the Korean War, as well as holding multiple positions in the Central High Athletic Booster Club, local civic organizations, and a longtime Sunday School teacher for the First Christian Church
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.