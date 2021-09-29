Central High School honored new Hall of Fame inductees during halftime last Friday night. Class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductees include Mrs. Nita Burns, Mr. Chris Gibson, and Ms. Tamara Moore. Class of 2021 Hall of Fame inductees were Mr. Patrick Gamble, Mr. Jerry Rowe, and Ms. Lou Treadaway.
Mrs. Nita Burns was hired in the fall of 1966. She retired in 2007 after teaching for 40 years and affecting three (3) generations. Nita co-taught in the Community-Based Instruction and supervised students in the Work-Based Learning program. She advised six (6) students who won statewide elections as Georgia Family Career and Community Leaders Association officer and was twice named Central High School Teacher of the Year.
After retiring Nita took time to travel and see the world. She has been an active member of the Tyus Baptist church, works with the Retired Ladies of Central High School, Alpha Delta Kappa sorority and Carroll EMC Foundation.
Mr. Chris Gibson is a 1988 graduate of Central High School. He participated in the band program and served as trumpet section leader and band president his senior year. Two weeks after graduation he joined the Garfield Cadets and marched three (3) seasons. In his final season the Cadets won their 5th World Championship title. Chris attended Jacksonville State University and marched for the Marching Southerners Band while earning a degree in Music Education. He is currently in his 28-year teaching music at Bowdon Elementary and Mt. Zion Elementary schools.
Ms. Tamara Moore graduated with honors from Central High School in 2009. She lettered all four (4) years in Track and Field and Competition Cheerleading. Tamara won the State Championship in the 100-meter hurdles in 2007. She was state runner up and region champion in 2008 and 2009 in the same event. She was named the Central High School Most Valuable Runner three (3) years in a row. As a member of the Central High School Competition Cheerleading Team, Tamara won two state titles.
Tamara attended Georgia State University on a Track and Field scholarship. While at GSU she won two individual conference championships in the 100- and 400-meter hurdles. Tamara earned her Master's degree in 2013. She is the Assistant Director of Recruitment and Dual Enrollment for the University of West Georgia.
Mr. Patrick Gamble graduated with honors from Central High School in 2012. He excelled in both basketball and football. As a Central High School athlete Pat was a three (3) time selection for All Area Team, three (3) time selection for All Region Team, and was chosen for the All State Football Team and was a GACA All Star Game participant.
After receiving multiple Division 1 football scholarship offers, Patrick chose to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology. He served as football team captain and was named to the All- ACC Defensive Team, the All-ACC Honor Roll, and the Georgia Tech Dean's list. After graduating he played for the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then pursued a career in coaching. Patrick earned his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and is currently teaching Financial Literacy and coaching two sports at Central High School.
Mr. Jerry Rowe was a three (3) sport athlete and three (3) year letterman at Central High
School in football, basketball and track. Jerry graduated in 1984. During his time on the football team, Jerry was a 4-year starter as Central High School's defensive back and wide receiver. He was named to the All-State Team and was the starting wide receiver in the North vs South All-Star Game his senior year.
While a member of the Central High School Track and Field Team, Jerry was a 4-year State qualifier. His senior year he finished state runner up in the 100 meter and was the State Champion in the 200-meter dash. He played an integral part of the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams during his time on the team.
Ms. Lou Treadaway was a dedicated Lion while teaching at Central High School from 1973 until retirement in 2006. Her contributions were numerous. Lou served as English Department Chair, Homecoming sponsor, Prom sponsor and Miss Leonine sponsor. She was an instrumental part of the Topcat Auctions, active in both the athletic and academic booster clubs, and both cooked and served pre-game meals. Lou was often found working athletic ticket gates.
The elaborate prom decorations in the Walker Gym and the many hours she worked to coordinate and decorate the gym will forever be her legacy. Ms. Treadaway was named Central High School Teacher of the Year in 1990 and received the yearbook dedication in 2000.
Ms. Treadaway lives in Monroe, Georgia close to her family. In recent years she has had cancer and is now in remission. She has a passion for woodworking and continues to love Central
High School and her time as a part of the Lion family.
Congratulations to all inductees and thank you for being part of our Lion family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.