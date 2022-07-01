Seeing and hearing the many sights and sounds in "The City That Never Sleeps" is always a great experience for first-time visitors to America's largest city. And seeing Carnegie Hall, one of the nation's oldest and most well-known landmarks for musical performances, ranks high on the must-see list.
However, 24 members of the Central High School chorus did more that just visit the 131-year old edifice located in the heart of New York City at the corner of 5th Avenue and 57th Street. They performed there.
Thursday, CHS choral director Ruthie Phillips' singers joined with the New England Symphony Ensemble to perform works written by notable composers Brahms, Copland, Haydn, and Hasse.
Another Carrollton resident, retired University of West Georgia professor of music and director of choral groups Kevin Hibbard conducted the performance that included the Central High Chorus and also singers representing the Collegian Vocale, Northwest Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, and Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.
Hibbard extended the invitation to the Central High Chorus and also to several UWG alumni to participate.
"It was a great experience for all of us, the students, as well as the chaperones," Phillips said. "Performing at Carnegie Hall was, of course, the highlight of the trip, but we took the opportunity to do a number of other things while we were in New York City."
The group, which left on Monday and returned Friday, saw the famed Broadway musical, "Wicked," and visited the 9-11 Memorial, Chinatown, Yankee Stadium, and SoHo, a section of Lower Manhattan that includes designer boutiques, art galleries, and high-end shops.
A sight-seeing cruise on New York Harbor was also a popular excursion, according to Phillips.
"Seeing 'Wicked' was probably the favorite thing that we did for most of us," she noted.
Another popular stop was lunch at Ellen's Stardust Diner on Broadway that featured singing servers.
The week-long trip also afforded the opportunity for many members of the group with their first experience to fly.
Fundraisers held by the group during the past year helped fund the trip and helped subsidize the cost incurred by each participant.
