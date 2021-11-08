Central High AG students advance their electrical wiring skills

Central High School Agricultural students advanced their electrical wiring skills after participating in the Carroll EMC Electrical Training and Demonstration competition on Friday.
The Carroll EMC Electrical Training and Demonstration competition promotes and expands educational programs in electrification.
To achieve this objective, the Career Development Event reinforces classroom instruction and FFA supervised activity projects in three stages consisting of a problem-solving exercise, practical wiring exercise, and an oral demonstration.
This year, the students competed individually in an event they have never done before — residential wiring.
“They wire a specific circuit and complete the service entrance,” said Stanley Clarke, one of the agricultural teachers at CHS. “This is an individual event, competing against all schools in Area 1- Northwest Georgia, roughly 50 agriculture programs.”
Although they performed well, Clarke said the team did not place.
“No one placed in this event area,” said Clarke. “This was solely about demonstrating how to wire different circuits with a 46-minute speech.”
Linda Morris, CHS Media Specialists, said that since Clarke has joined the team, he has a terrific track-record with winning competitive events.
“The students enjoy his class,” said Morris. “Mr. Clarke trains the students in our shop area, which is part of the agriculture wing of our 3-story building.
“The shop is set up for practicing wiring and completing circuits. The students learn to duplex receptacles, various switches and multiple circuits.”
Clarke told the Times-Georgian on Monday that the team did have some students to place in other areas of the competition.
Max Albright, an agriculture student at CHS, was the high scorer in the Area 1 (Northwest Georgia) Agricultural Technology/ Equipment Career Development event.
And both the junior and senior Environmental/ Natural Resources teams placed 2nd in Area 1, and will advance to the state competition in December.
Junior team members include Karson Wham (who was the high scorer in the contest), Brooks Wilson, Nathan Tiede, and Skylar McLucus.
Senior team members include Bradley Kessler, Thomas Good, Lane Skinner, and Spencer Barr.
“I am very proud of all of my students,” said Clarke. “They have really been involved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.