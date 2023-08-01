Coaches Box Georgia released their softball coaches preseason poll results, showing the top-ten teams for each GHSA classification on Tuesday, and two local teams — Heard County and Central — were both ranked number one in their respective classes.
Bowdon and Bremen also cracked the top ten of their respective classes, with Bremen coming in at fifth in class 3A and Bowdon coming in at seventh in class A Division II.
Under head coach Matt Hornsby, the Heard County Lady Braves softball program has won a state championship for the past three years, in class 2A in 2020 and 2021 and in class A Division I this past season.
The Braves return their ace on the mound LilyRae Fulford as well as one of their offensive leaders in Aubree Ussery, who were both undoubtedly an integral part of the team’s recent state titles.
As for the number-one ranked team in class 4A Central, the Lions under head coach Dave McKenna have been in the state finals the past two years, winning a state championship in 2021 and coming just short of a title last season, falling to West Laurens in the finals.
The Lions graduated their starting pitcher and leading hitter Karley Fuller, who took her talents to Samford University, but they return a senior pitcher who played in a number of games last season, Lexi Warren, as well as some younger talent who will look to step onto the mound this year.
Bowdon is coming off a 20-9 season in 2022 including winning a region title over Mt. Zion and Christian Heritage while also earning three playoff wins to earn a trip to the state tournament. The Red Devils graduated their first-team All-State player Caroline Huggins, but they return two other all-state players, first-team infielder Sydney Lowen and second-team pitcher Gabby Stonecypher.
Bremen’s softball team is coming off a run deep into the 3A state playoffs last season, ending with single-digit losses at 28-9 overall for the season as a whole. The Blue Devils feature multiple college commits this year and have racked up several notable offseason wins, including going undefeated at FCA camp and beating Bowdon, Lagrange and Carrollton in the preseason.
The regular season begins this week for most fast-pitch softball teams.
